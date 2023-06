Israel intends to sell tanks of its own production to two European countries with the agreement of the United States of America, because these weapons used American components.

This is reported by the Israeli publication Ynet.

According to the publication, Israel will sell hundreds of Merkava Mark 2 and 3 tanks, which were manufactured in the 1980s and 1990s and were decommissioned in recent years, but after the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the renewed demand for armored military equipment, they have been tested and found reasonably fit for sale.

"The U.S. Department of Defense is expected to soon approve the sale to Israel of hundreds of Merkava Mark 2 and 3 tanks, which were manufactured in Israel in the 1980s and 1990s and were decommissioned in recent years, to two foreign countries, one of them in Europe, against the background of the war in Ukraine and the excellence to which classic military armored vehicles are returning. This is the first time that Merkava tanks will be sold to a European.”

The Ministry of Defense did not specify the names of the two countries that agreed to buy more than 200 used Israeli tanks in light of the sensitivity of the process, but the deal is on the verge of a final signature and is expected to be completed. completed relatively immediately, within about three months. Defense Department officials told Ynet that because certain mechanical parts of these tanks, especially the engine, require approval from the Department of Defense in Washington for the transaction.

Additional details indicate that the two transactions will be split, one involving the older Merkava 2 tanks and the other Merkava Mark 3 tanks that entered service in the 1990s.