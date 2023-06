Units of the Russian occupation army during the day attempted to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian invaders tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in the area of ​ ​ Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region. The enemy also attacked in the direction of Vyimki, Vesele and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders made unsuccessful attempts to attack near the settlement of Orikhove-Vasylivka.

In the Mariinka direction, the Ukrainian military repelled multiple attacks by the invaders in the area of ​ ​ the city of Mariinka, where hostilities have not stopped since the first day of a full-scale invasion.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, enemy troops advanced near Novomykhailivka and Vodiane. The occupiers did not achieve success and were forced to withdraw.

It is reported that during the day the invaders launched more than 40 air and 5 missile strikes, and the enemy's multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) carried out more than 20 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, June 15, the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov said on the air of the telethon that the Ukrainian military is conducting an offensive in three directions and has some successes.

We also reported that the troops of the invaders for more than a week cannot move forward on any of the sections of the front.