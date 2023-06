The destruction by the Russian occupation troops of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant will affect military operations in the region and may slow down Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Czech President Petr Pavel stated this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

"This will complicate all military actions, including Ukrainian operations. The territory that flooded is so large that it will affect all military operations in this region," Pavel said.

The Czech President noted that it is not yet known whether the dam was destroyed due to an error, or due to the conscious intention of the Russian army.

He added that the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP will also affect the civilian population, the environment, agriculture.

"The disaster will cause pollution with harmful substances, as well as a certain number of mines," Pavel noted.

Recall that Petr Pavel believes that Ukraine has not yet launched a real counteroffensive, it is still ahead, but the first military operations in several directions are its "moderate beginning."

As of today, June 15, water from the Kakhovka reservoir continues to retreat from the flooded territories of the Kherson Region. Overnight, the water level dropped by 9 cm and is now 2.04 meters.