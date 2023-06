Ihor Syrota, Director General of the Ukrhydroenergo hydro power generating company, has said that the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant affected the work of the now limited Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Exclusively affects the work of the Dnipro HEPP (in Zaporizhzhia), because there is no lower support and there will be some restrictions," said the head of Ukrhydroenergo.

According to him, the Dnipro HEPP works limited so as not to work out water and not to create additional pressure, because this water is still worked out due to the destroyed dam.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ihor Syrota, Director General of the Ukrhydroenergo hydro power generating company, said that it would take 6 years to dismantle the Kakhovka HEPP and build a new hydroelectric power plant.

The explosion, which the Russians staged at the Kakhovka HEPP, completely destroyed the engine room from the inside. Now the station is not recoverable.

