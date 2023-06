As of today, June 15, water from the Kakhovka Reservoir continues to recede from the flooded areas of the Kherson Region. Overnight, the water level dropped by 9 cm and is now 2.04 meters.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this in Telegram.

"Now the water is at the mark of 2 meters 4 centimeters. 44 settlements remain flooded (27 on the right bank, 17 on the temporarily occupied left bank)," he wrote.

According to him, water moves away from agricultural lands by 600 hectares. Also, 1,923 houses remain under water in the de-occupied territory.

"This is 150 less than last night. Regarding the rescue operation. 2,782 people were evacuated from the right bank, including 309 children," the message said.

We will remind you that a number of restrictions were introduced in the Kherson Region as a result of the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP. In particular, they refer to the ban on entering flooded settlements. Residents were banned from entering the Korabel neighborhood in Kherson while the investigation and clarification of the security situation continues there.

In addition, the flooding of a large area in the south of Ukraine has not yet led to the appearance of cholera in the Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa Regions. However, rotavirus is found several days in a row.