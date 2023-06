No Threats To Zaporizhzhia NPP Due To Kakhovka HEPP Destruction At The Moment - Ukrhydroenergo Director Gener

Ihor Syrota, Director General of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generation company, has said that today the upper cooling ponds for the Zaporizhzhia NPP have a full mark.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The President of Energoatom can comment in more detail, but today the upper cooling ponds are with a full mark," he answered the question whether there are threats to the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Syrota said that the nuclear plant has been decommissioned, so the volume of water for cooling is minimum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP, the water in the cooling pond for the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP may be enough for several months.

The IAEA claims to have detected damage to the turbine hall building of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, outwardly they look like significant damage to windows. What was the reason, the IAEA cannot explain, since the damage does not correspond to previously reported incidents, according to the Agency's website.