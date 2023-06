Westinghouse Modernizing Cooling Systems Of VVER-440 Reactors Of One Of Ukrainian NPPs

The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and the Westinghouse company (USA) have signed a contract for the design, production and supply of long-term cooling of the hermetic envelope for the modernization of power units of one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPP).

This is stated in the message of Energoatom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the request of Energoatom, Westinghouse first developed a long-term containment cooling system. It became a real technological breakthrough and will significantly increase the safety of the Soviet-made VVER-440 reactor facilities. In the case of an accident, the specified system ensures long-term maintenance of the reactor core in a safe state, so its installation is positive will affect the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities and provide additional protection for reactor facilities," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the development of technical documentation for the construction of power units at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant (Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Region) using Westinghouse Electric technology.

Westinghouse Electric is engaged in the construction of nuclear power plants and the production of nuclear fuel.