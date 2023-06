Negative Balance Of Foreign Trade In Goods Worsens By USD 6,862.5 Million To USD 7,039.7 Million In 4M

In January-April 2023, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 7,039.7 million.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-April 2023, the negative balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 6,862.5 million year over year (negative balance in January-April 2022 was USD 177.2 million).

In January-April 2023, Ukraine exported goods for USD 13,334.3 million, down 19.6% year over year.

In January-April 2023, Ukraine imported goods for USD 20,374.0 million, up 21.5% year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-March 2023, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 5,393.9 million.

In 2022, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 11,124.7 million.

In 2022, the negative balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 6,353.9 million year over year (negative balance in 2021 was USD 4,770.8 million).

