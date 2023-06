The U.S. Department of Defense announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 325 million. It will include M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers.

This is evidenced by a message published on the Pentagon's website on Tuesday, June 13.

"Today, the Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs... It includes key opportunities to assist Ukraine in its efforts to regain sovereign territory," the message reads.

Also, the list of weapons and military equipment included in the list was published on the website of the U.S. Department of Defense, namely:

15 infantry fighting vehicles (BMP) M2 Bradley;

10 Stryker armored personnel carriers;

portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS) FIM-92 Stinger;

FGM-148 Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems (ATGMs);

ammunition for 155-mm and 105-mm caliber artillery systems;

AT4 anti-tank grenade launchers;

additional missiles to NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems;

additional ammunition for the M142 HIMARS MLRS;

missiles for heavy anti-tank missile systems BGM-71 TOW;

more than 22 million cartridges for small arms and grenades;

ammunition for destroying obstacles;

secure communication support equipment;

spare parts and field equipment.

The Pentagon stressed that the U.S. intends to continue working with its allies to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to meet its immediate needs on the battlefield.

It will be recalled that on June 12, the American publication CNN reported with reference to its own sources that during the first few days of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 10 Bradley fighting vehicles.

And last week, the Western mass media wrote that the Ukrainian military encountered more serious resistance from the Russian troops than previously expected. This resulted in losses in manpower and equipment.