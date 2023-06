At around 5 a.m. on June 14, Russian occupation forces attacked Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka with rockets. Three people were killed, and three more were injured.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, posted on Facebook.

It is indicated that two people were killed and two wounded in Kramatorsk, and one was killed and wounded in Kostyantynivka.

"Rockets fired by rocket launchers hit the private sector of the city and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, at least five were completely destroyed, and two dozen private houses were damaged, in Kostyantynivka - two were destroyed, and 55 were damaged," the message says.

The gas pipeline and electricity network were also damaged.

Rescue and utility services are on site.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 12, Russian occupiers shelled the private sector in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region. One person was killed, and two more were injured or wounded.