Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes, has said that the leadership of the aggressor country of Russia is thinking about the possibility of withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative ("grain agreement").

Russian dictator stated this on Tuesday, June 13, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

"We are now thinking about getting out of this grain agreement," Putin said.

According to him, "grain corridors," along which cargo ships move to and from Ukrainian ports, are allegedly used to strike Russian warships in the Black Sea.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was founded at the end of July 2022. Then Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN agreed to create sea corridors that can export Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, 2023, it became known that Russia violated the terms of the "grain agreement," excluding one of the three Ukrainian ports from it.

At the same time, on May 17, Western media reported that Russia allegedly agreed to extend the validity of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.