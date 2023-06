In the Kherson Region, the water level continues to fall due to Russians undermining the Kakhovka HEPP. On June 12, the bodies of two drowned people were found in Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this.

"The water level continues to decline. As of this morning, the average inundation level is 2 meters 70 centimeters, which is 27 centimeters less than yesterday," the head of the region said.

On the right bank, 3,600 houses in 31 settlements remain flooded. During one day, the water receded from 200 houses.

"Unfortunately, we have the deceased. Yesterday in Kherson, the bodies of two drowned people were discovered - an unknown woman and a 50-year-old man. Now we know about 10 people who were killed due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP, and another 20 were wounded," Prokudin said.

He added that 42 people are considered missing.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the rescue operation in the Kherson Region is ongoing. 1,660 people and more than 213 pieces of equipment take part in it.

"We managed to evacuate 2,757 people from flooded settlements, including 263 children and 77 people with reduced mobility. They were resettled in temporary evacuation centers or taken to other regions of Ukraine," Prokudin said.

The situation on the left bank

"The situation continues to be extremely catastrophic. There are 17 settlements under water, and in none of them Russia is in a hurry to save people who are in mortal danger because of them. We are doing everything possible to save our people from there," said the head of the Kherson Region.

He noted that 133 people have been evacuated from the left bank so far.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers allow evacuation in the flooded Hola Prystan only after a bribe.

Meanwhile, entry to the Korabel district will be banned in Kherson. There will be a curfew.