The Verkhovna Rada increased the leave for the military to 40 days

On June 10, a total of 270 MPs voted for bill 9378 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, during the martial law, military personnel are granted annual basic leave, lasting 30 calendar days for a full year of service, as well as leave for family reasons and for other valid reasons with preservation of financial security, lasting no more than 10 calendar days.

Annual basic leave can be granted in parts three times a year, provided that no more than 30 percent of the total number of servicemen of a certain category of the corresponding unit is absent at the same time.

The explanatory note states that prior to the adoption of the bill, a military serviceman could receive leave in the amount of no more than 20 calendar days during the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to return allowances from UAH 30,000 to UAH 100,000 to the soldiers at the front.