AFU Have Already Eliminated More Than 216,000 Occupiers. General Staff Names Enemy Loss Per Day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 540 Russian occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the army of the aggressor country has lost 216,180 soldiers killed.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the Russian army as of June 12 were approximately:

personnel - about 216,180 (+ 540) people eliminated,

tanks - 3,931 (+ 5) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,636 (+ 5) units,

artillery systems - 3,746 (+ 10) units,

MLRS - 601 (+ 0) units,

air defense equipment - 362 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 314 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 299 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,307 (+ 7),

cruise missiles - 1,183 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,471 (+ 10) units,

special equipment - 510 (+ 1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the temporarily occupied part of the Kharkiv Region, Russian invaders are forced to turn civilian houses into morgues due to high losses on the battlefield.

In April 2023, Russia admitted that more than half of Russian soldiers do not die from fatal wounds. The high losses of the "second army of the world" are caused by poor medical provision.

As of June 11, the losses of the Russian occupation army increased by almost a thousand to more than 215,000 killed.