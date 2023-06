The Russian occupation army continues to suffer heavy losses in the Bakhmut direction. For this reason, the hospital in the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, which receives wounded occupiers, turned out to be overcrowded.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Monday, June 12.

According to the command, part of the occupiers wounded near Bakhmut are being evacuated to a hospital in the area of the village of Persianivka, Rostov Oblast of the aggressor country.

Every day at least 50 occupiers arrive at this hospital with injuries received in the battles in the Bakhmut direction.

"The hospital is overcrowded and, due to the lack of sufficient medical staff, has a high mortality rate among the seriously injured," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that in the temporarily occupied part of the Kharkiv Region, the Russian invaders were forced to turn civilian houses into morgues due to high losses on the battlefield.

It will be recalled that in April 2023, Russia admitted that more than half of Russian soldiers die from non-lethal wounds. High losses of the "second army of the world" are caused by poor medical care.

We also reported that as of June 11, the losses of the Russian occupation army increased by almost a thousand to more than 215,000 killed.