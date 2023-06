The Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, since they are not able to restrain the offensive of the Armed Forces in different directions.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on her Telegram channel.

"According to available information, it became known that the enemy is moving its most combat-ready units from the Kherson direction, these are primarily marine infantry units, airborne troops and the 49th army," Maliar writes.

As the Deputy Minister of Defense explained, given the losses and limitations in the reserves, as well as understanding the inability to contain the offensive of our soldiers in different directions, the Russian command decided to "narrow down" the geography of active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP was obviously carried out on the basis of preventing an offensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kherson direction and releasing the necessary reserves for their transfer to the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut directions," Maliar added.

By blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP, Russia is trying to divert part of the forces and resources of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to eliminate a man-made disaster and make it impossible to liberate the occupied territories on the left-bank part of the Kherson Region.

Recall that earlier Maliar said that the invaders will have to make "serious decisions" due to events at the front.

Meanwhile, ammunition and mines of the occupiers are carried by the current due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP.