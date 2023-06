Over the past 48 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have conducted significant operations on several fronts in the east and south of Ukraine. In some sectors, they achieved success and penetrated the first line of Russian defense. In other areas, Ukrainian troops are moving more slowly. This is stated in the summary of British intelligence on June 10, published on Twitter by the British Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that the units of the occupation army, for their part, acted ambiguously: some units probably carried out reliable maneuvering defensive operations, while others randomly retreated due to reports of Russian losses when leaving through their own minefields.

The intelligence also noted that over the past 24 hours there has been extraordinary activity of the Russian Air Force in the southern regions of Ukraine, where airspace is more accessible to them than in other regions of the country. However, it remains unclear whether tactical airstrikes were effective.