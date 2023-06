The Russian occupiers attacked the Myrhorod military airfield with ballistic and cruise missiles at night, there is damage. The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced this on Telegram.

"During the night attack in the area of ​ ​ the Myrhorod military airfield, the enemy used Iskander type ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as Iranian-made attack drones. There are some damage to the infrastructure of the airfield and equipment. Preliminarily, it was without casualties," the official said.

According to Lunin, the consequences of the shelling are being eliminated, and equipment transported to safe places.

It is also known that as a result of the work of air defense, after the fall of debris, 8 private buildings and 4 private cars were damaged. There are no killed or injured.