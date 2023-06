The Air Forces reported the shooting down of 20 Shahed drones and two missiles overnight from June 9 to June 10. This is indicated in a statement of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on Telegram.

As indicated in the document, on the night of June 10, the enemy attacked one of the operational airfields in the Poltava Region, and the Odesa and Kharkiv Regions were also attacked.

In total, eight land-based missiles of various types and 35 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs of Iranian production were fired at critical infrastructure and military facilities from the northern and southern directions from the area of the eastern coast of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

Two cruise missiles (type is being specified) and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were destroyed by the Air Forces’ air defense forces and means of air defense in the areas of responsibility of the East, Center and South air commands, in cooperation with air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The attack lasted from 11 p.m. on June 9 to 5 a.m. on June 10.

Also, over the past day, June 9, twelve enemy tactical-level UAVs (Orlan-10, Zala, Supercam) were destroyed by the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.