During the past day, Ukrainian defenders attacked 25 areas of concentration of occupation troops, as well as hit other enemy military targets. This is stated in the text of the operational update from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the official page of the department on Facebook.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 8 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out 62 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population, a hospital in the city of Huliaipole was destroyed and damaged, private residential buildings in the city of Zviahel, Zhytomyr Region, a culture house in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Region, and other civil infrastructure in the Odesa Region were damaged," the General Staff of the Armed Forces stated.

The military document notes that the enemy focuses on attempts to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions, heavy fighting continues. During the past day, 34 combat clashes took place on the indicated section of the front.

Meanwhile, the aviation of the defense forces over the past day launched 19 attacks on the areas of personnel concentration and 2 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile forces and artillery during the past day hit 4 control points, 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots and 5 artillery units of the enemy in firing positions.