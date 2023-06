Defense Forces Eliminate Another 890 Invaders And 78 Units Of Russian Equipment And Weapons - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 890 Russian occupiers and 78 units of their equipment and weapons in a day at the front. In particular, they burned a number of armored vehicles and artillery systems, and also neutralized 21 air targets with which the aggressor wanted to attack our cities. It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff command notes that data on the losses of the invading troops are constantly being clarified.

So, since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost the most personnel - as of the morning of June 10, 214,660 of its troops have already become "cargo 200."

In addition to manpower, on June 9, the defenders "canceled" 15 artillery systems (a total of 3,717), eight tanks (3,909) and seven armored fighting vehicles (7,607) of enemy forces.

18 units of Russian automobile equipment and tank trucks were destroyed (6,428 in total), five units of special equipment (507), three air defense systems (362) and one MLRS (600).

In the sky, the fighters of the Defense Forces shot down 16 enemy operational-tactical UAVs (all 3,263) and five cruise missiles (1,176).

Since the beginning of the war, 314 aircraft, 299 helicopters and 18 ships/boats of the Russian army have also been destroyed.