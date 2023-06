The United Nations has been present in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict and provides humanitarian assistance to victims, but does not physically rescue people. This follows from a statement on the UN website.

The statement says that the UN provides assistance to victims and deals with humanitarian issues from the very beginning, but has not received permits from Russian forces or security guarantees for personnel and people in the temporarily occupied territories to conduct evacuations.

The UN representative in Ukraine assured the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine that the Organization has been working to provide support and assistance to civilians affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP Dam since the early hours of the disaster. The UN seeks to reach all Ukrainians in need on both sides of the bank of the Dnieper River, it was said.

The UN noted that they handed over food for 18,000 people; over 100,000 bottles of water, cash for 5,000 victims; thousands of hygiene kits, including special goods for the elderly; provided mobile medical and psychosocial support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, on the day of the bombing of the Kakhovka HEPP, the UN on Twitter published a post about Russian Language Day. This action of the organization was criticized in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

On June 7, in Kyiv, unknown persons painted UN cars with paint, hinting at the organization's "usefulness."

On June 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the reaction of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP dam by the aggressor country of Russia.