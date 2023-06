The aggressor state bombards civilians of Kherson to prevent the evacuation of residents of flooded areas and hinders the work of rescuers. The Russian occupiers feel so free because they know that the world will again "swallow" their actions. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, announced this on his Twitter account on Thursday, June 8.

Podoliak published a video from Kherson, where the evacuation is taking place. It is at this time that the Russian occupiers strike at coastal areas, Podoliak noted. According to him, in the temporarily occupied territories, the invaders do not try to save people sitting under shelling on roofs, without food or water. Podoliak stressed that Russia hates the local population for not accepting it, and is trying to free the territories from life.

“Right now, Russia is shelling Kherson, which is sinking, and flooded coastal areas, preventing rescuers from evacuating the population. At the same time, they are not even trying to carry out evacuation measures in the occupied territories. People sit on the roofs of buildings without food or water, under the sun and under shelling,” he wrote.

"Do you know why the Russians feel so free? Because they know perfectly well: no matter what they do, it will be swallowed again. And tomorrow the news will be released in the world media: "What happened? Ukraine says Russia is shelling people. Russia says it's a meteor shower. What is it really? You never can tell. And now to the news of sports..." So, maybe it's time to start calling evil evil and stop looking into the mouth of war criminals?" Podoliak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the undermining of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Recall, on June 6, on the day of the bombing of the Kakhovka HEPP, the UN on Twitter published a post about Russian Language Day. This action of the organization was criticized in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

On June 7, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, recalled how last year Ukraine warned the world about the intentions of the Russian Federation to blow up the Kakhovka HEPP.