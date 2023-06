The United Nations will increase the volume of humanitarian assistance to victims of flooding to the territories of Ukraine as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the aggressor state, and will also form groups for providing humanitarian assistance and evacuating victims in the temporarily captured territories of Left Bank Ukraine. It was indicated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday, June 8.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the UN System Coordinator in Ukraine, Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown discussed strengthening UN assistance to the victims of the bombing by the invaders of the Kakhovka HEPP. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry noted that the scale of destruction and consequences for people and animals require a qualitatively different response.

"Following the meeting, it was agreed that the UN will immediately increase the volume of assistance and send additional forces to Kherson and other affected regions. In addition, it was agreed that the UN will immediately form groups in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson that will be sent to the affected occupied territories of the Left Bank to provide humanitarian assistance and evacuate people, provided that safe passage to the occupied territories from the territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine," the statement said.

Kuleba stressed that Ukraine provides all security guarantees to the UN mission, and evacuation groups will go to the temporarily occupied territories as soon as the aggressor state provides security guarantees for its part.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP.

Recall, on June 6, on the day of the bombing of the Kakhovka HEPP, the UN on Twitter published a post about Russian Language Day. This action of the organization was criticized in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

On June 7, in Kyiv, unknown persons painted UN cars with paint, hinting at the organization's "usefullness."