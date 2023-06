Man Killed In Mykolaiv Region Due To Flooding After Blowing Up Of Kakhovka HEPP

A man was killed in the village of Vasylivka, Mykolaiv Region, which was flooded due to the undermining by the occupiers of the Kakhovka HEPP.

This was reported by the chief of the police of the Mykolaiv Region, Serhii Shaykheta.

According to him, a 53-year-old man was killed in Vasylivka. He refused to evacuate yesterday.

In general, in the Mykolayiv Region, the territories of Snihurivska, Shyrokivska and Horokhivska communities were flooded.

Local police are working in an intensified mode and are patrolling the areas on watercraft to identify people who need help.

"I appeal to local residents, if you need any help, immediately call 102. But in no case do not neglect the opportunity to evacuate to safe areas," he added.

We will remind you that in the occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson Region, there are already the first deaths due to flooding after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.

In addition, according to Vitalii Kim, part of the Mykolaiv Region is at risk of flooding, and Mykolaiv itself is facing a water shortage.

Meanwhile, the drop in the water level after the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP is expected to begin after June 20.