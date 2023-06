Until the end of the war, NATO countries will not bring their troops to Ukraine. This was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on the air of the Snidanok z 1+1 TV program, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until the end of the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine, foreign countries will not introduce their troops into the territory of our state. Moreover, we do not ask for it. We say: give us weapons, we ourselves know how to fight," he said.

In this way, Kuleba commented on the words of ex-NATO leader Anders Fogh Rasmussen that individual NATO member states may send troops to Ukraine if Ukraine does not receive guarantees of membership and guarantees for the transition period at the Alliance summit in Vilnius.

The Minister also noted that when Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, after the end of the war, its brigades will stand in other NATO countries and protect them. He noted that Ukraine's membership in NATO cannot end this war, but it will prevent new wars.

Kuleba also said that Ukraine expects steps towards membership from the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said earlier that at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance will be discussed after the war with the aggressor Russia ends.