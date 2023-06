Zelenskyy Admits That He Was Shocked By Reaction Of UN And ICRC To Blowing Up Kakhovka HEPP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the reaction of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HEPP) by the aggressor country of Russia.

The head of state made a corresponding statement in an interview with the German publication Bild.

According to him, despite the fact that the dam was blown up "many hours ago", representatives of neither the UN nor the Red Cross never appeared there.

At the same time, the President called the UN's reaction to the event "very diplomatic".

"We have not received any response... I am shocked," Zelenskyy said.

It will be recalled that on June 6, the Russian occupying forces blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to an uncontrolled release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir down the Dnieper.

As of this moment, more than 80 settlements in the Kherson Region and more than 10 in the Mykolaiv Region are at risk of flooding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the day of the blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP, the UN published a post on Twitter about the Day of the Russian Language. This act of the organization was criticized in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

We also reported that in Kyiv, unknown persons painted UN cars with paint, hinting at the organization's "usefulness".