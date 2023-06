Impunity for blowing up Kakhovka HEPP might provoke Putin for more severe crimes – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

If the explosion at the Kakhovka HEPP is limited only to 'concerns,' it could push the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to "even more serious crimes."

This follows from a statement by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Melnyk, posted on Twitter.

According to him, having carried out a catastrophe of such a global man-made scale, the Russians' opened a new war dimension,' and the world public expressed only its' concerns.'

"But there were no new punitive measures against the Kremlin. This is dangerous. It can provoke Putin to commit even more serious crimes," he said.

It will be recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was shocked by the reaction of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP.

In addition, on the day of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP, the UN published a post on Twitter about the Day of the Russian Language. The Presidential Office criticized this act of the organization.

Also, unknown people painted UN cars in Kyiv, hinting at the organization's ‘usefulness.'