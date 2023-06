The United States continues to assess the situation with the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP. At the same time, the White House said that the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, was responsible for the destruction caused by the war.

This follows from a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing in Washington, the press service reports.

"We're still assessing what happened. We're really in touch with Ukrainians. The destruction and devastation we're seeing is heartbreaking. We'll do everything we can to help the people of Ukraine, of course," she said.

At the same time, the spokeswoman emphasized that, first of all, "Russia has no reason to be there," and the aggressor state is responsible for the destruction caused by the war.

"This dam was under the control of Russia, and they are responsible for the destruction caused by this war. And we will do everything possible to support the people of Ukraine in this difficult time," Jean-Pierre emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the government of the United States of America has intelligence data leaning towards the involvement of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation in the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has an evidence base that allows them to claim that the aggressor country Russia is responsible for undermining the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP.