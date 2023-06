According to preliminary estimates, as a result of the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, more than 2,000 houses have now been flooded by Russians at night on June 6. More than 80 settlements are in the zone of possible flooding.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, who held a corresponding meeting in Kherson, has announced this on Facebook.

According to him, the work is carried out as actively as possible in the conditions of hostilities and in fact daily shelling of the Kherson Region.

"The water level in Kherson on average is now more than 5 meters above normal. We expect that at least until the end of the day the water will continue to arrive. According to preliminary estimates, more than 2,000 houses were flooded. More than 80 settlements were in the zone of possible flooding. There are environmental threats - the spread of household waste and waste from industrial enterprises. We are engaged in measures for water disinfection," said Kubrakov.

He also added that more than 1,700 people have already been evacuated and the evacuation is ongoing.

According to him, one of the most acute problems now is water supply to those regions that depended on the Kakhovka reservoir. These are the cities and villages of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

"The water reserves are there, they are sufficient to meet all the needs of the public. Additionally, we have solutions to modernize more than a hundred existing wells and drill new ones. Also yesterday, the Government allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of main water pipelines in the south of Ukraine and more than UAH 845 million to the affected regions to modernize the system of providing drinking water to residents of these regions," Kubrakov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, 20 settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River were flooded in the Kherson Region.