Ukraine Will Win War With Russia - U.S. Ex-Ambassador Taylor 17:16

Ukrainian Troops Go On Offensive In Bakhmut Direction - Maliar 17:13

Russia Failed Evacuation On Left Bank Of Dnieper, Ukraine Will Appeal To International Organizations - Zelenskyy 16:32

It Will Take 5 Years And USD 1 Billion To Restore Kakhovska HPP - Economy Ministry 16:20