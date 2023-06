President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the special envoy of Pope Francis Cardinal Matteo Zuppi in Kyiv and discussed with him the interaction in the implementation of the Ukrainian formula of peace. Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine and humanitarian cooperation within the framework of the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula. Only a combination of efforts, diplomatic isolation and pressure on Russia can influence the aggressor and bring just peace to Ukrainian land," he said.

Zelenskyy also called on the Holy See to contribute to the implementation of the Ukrainian peace plan.

He noted that Ukraine welcomes the readiness of other states and partners in finding ways to peace, but since the war is on the territory of Ukraine, the algorithm for achieving peace can only be Ukrainian.

According to the Office of the President, Zelenskyy emphasized that a ceasefire and freezing of the conflict will not lead to peace.

The President noted that the Holy See could make an effective contribution to the release of Ukrainian prisoners, the return of deported children and the restoration of justice.

Zelenskyy also informed the Pope's envoy about the blowing up by the Russians of the dam of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant and noted that this crime carries huge threats and will have terrible consequences for people's lives and ecology.

For his part, the Cardinal expressed the solidarity of Pope Francis with the Ukrainian people and assured of the readiness of the Holy See to join the search for ways to implement these humanitarian initiatives.

The report also notes that the special envoy handed Zelenskyy a letter from Pope Francis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April, Pope Francis said that the Vatican is participating in a peacekeeping mission to try to end the "conflict" between Russia and Ukraine.