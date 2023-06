Russian Losses Increase Sharply. AFU Destroy 800 Occupiers, Helicopter And 35 Missiles During Day 18:46

Over 1,300 Citizens Evacuated In Kherson Region - Interior Ministry 17:29

Time To Liberate Ukraine Has Come - NSDC Secretary Danilov 16:44

150 Tons Of Machine Oil Get Into Dnieper Due To Undermining Of Kakhovska HPP. There Is Risk Of Leakage Of Another 300 Tons - President's Office 16:11