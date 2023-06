The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation brought detachments of trained spies seeking patriotic citizens to the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on Telegram.

"The FSB brought detachments of trained spies to Melitopol. It’s a long known fact that in the city you cannot safely express your opinion. And now also in different areas of the city specially trained "inhumans" seek out patriotic citizens. For what purpose this is done and what can our people expect can only be guessed," said the statement.

He urged Melitopol residents to be careful and prudent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian invaders intensified near the temporarily occupied village of Semenivka, Melitopol District. In particular, they began to pull heavy artillery there.

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian occupiers actively installed street cameras in attempts to fight Ukrainian partisans.