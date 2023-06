Information that the National Bank will collect data on all payments of individuals is not true. The letter of the NBU (No. 25-0005/38228), which caused a resonance in the media, does not mention the collection of information and personal data of individuals. It was indicated in a statement by the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine on Monday, May 5.

The National Bank noted that from December 2022 they receive information exclusively regarding economic entities, payment service providers - legal entities using the services of e-commerce banks, individuals are not mentioned.

"The National Bank sent a reminder letter No. 25-0005/38228 to banks, the purpose of which is to pay attention to the need for timely and correct provision of information in accordance with the requirements specified in the previous letters. It was this clarifying letter of the National Bank that the subsidiary pro-Russian resource Strana.ua published with a provocatively unreliable interpretation of it. The National Bank uses this information exclusively for supervisory purposes in order to strengthen control over banks' compliance with the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine," the NBU said.

Thanks to the receipt of generalized information, the National Bank discovered, in particular, the maintenance of the activities of illegal gambling, the statement said.

