As of the morning of June 5, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, has six ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one missile carrier. The total salvo of Kalibr missiles is up to 8.

This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, there is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov.

Meanwhile, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 19 vessels, of which 1 continued the movement with the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 1 ship, of which 1 continued its movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

"The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 14 missile and 40 air strikes. Last day, at night, the enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and Iranian Shahed attack drones.