Russian Saboteurs Again Tried To Enter Ukraine In Kharkiv Region - General Staff

Russian saboteurs again tried to enter Ukraine through the state border in the Kharkiv Region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not allow it.

This was announced in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions last day, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate the saboteurs across the state border of Ukraine in the area of Zelene settlement of the Kharkiv Region," the General Staff reported.

Also, the enemy launched missile strikes in the Vovchansk, Chuhuyiv districts and airstrikes in the Ivashka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche districts of the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of settlements in Karpovychi, Chernihiv Region; Znob-Novhorodske, Brusky, Atynske, Basivka, Yunakivka, Sadky, Myropillia, Turya, Hrabovske, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Shevchenkove of the Sumy Region, as well as Ivashky, Udy, Chervona Zoria, Hoptivka, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Karayichne, Budarky and Chuhunivka of the Kharkiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine prevented the penetration of the subversive intelligence group of the Russian occupying army in the Kharkiv Region.

On March 1, the Special Operations Forces showed a video of the destruction of the occupiers' saboteurs in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region.