In the first five months of 2023, the state budget was implemented with a deficit of UAH 341.2 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to operational data of the State Treasury Service, in May 2023, the state budget's general fund received UAH 184 billion.

Among the payments, the execution of which is controlled by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues were received at the expense of:

UAH 28.5 billion – corporate income tax;

UAH 27 billion - value-added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

UAH 17.3 billion – value-added tax on goods produced in Ukraine (UAH 27.2 billion collected, reimbursed – UAH 9.9 billion);

UAH 14.1 billion – personal income tax and military fee;

UAH 9.5 billion – excise tax;

UAH 4.5 billion – subsoil use rent;

UAH 2.5 billion – import and export duties.

At the same time, implementing the monthly income list by the State Tax Service amounted to 109.1% (+ UAH 8.4 billion).

Another important source of state budget revenues in May this year was the funds received by Ukraine in the form of international aid (grants): its volume at the end of the month amounted to UAH 45.7 billion.

At the same time, in May, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 24.2 billion of dividends from PrivatBank CB JSC.

According to operational data of the State Treasury Service, for the first five months of 2023, the state budget's general fund received UAH 735.7 billion.

Among the payments, the execution of which is controlled by the tax and customs authorities, the following main receipts were received:

- UAH 132.9 billion - value-added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

- UAH 70.7 billion - value-added tax on goods produced in Ukraine, of which UAH 132.4 billion were collected, UAH 61.7 billion were reimbursed;

- UAH 65.6 billion – corporate income tax;

- UAH 65.2 billion - personal income tax and military fee;

- UAH 41.4 billion - excise tax;

- UAH 25.4 billion – rent payment for subsoil use;

- UAH 11.8 billion - import and export duties.

At the same time, the State Tax Service's implementation of the income plan amounted to 103.4% (+ UAH 9.9 billion), in general, with the State Customs Service - 102.2%, or + UAH 9.5 billion.

The next source of state budget revenues in the first five months of 2023 was funds received by Ukraine in the form of international aid (grants) - UAH 225 billion.

The largest donor of grant support in January-May 2023 is the United States of America (UAH 219 billion).

Also, on an irrevocable basis, Ukraine received funding from Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, and Iceland with a total volume of up to UAH 6 billion.

The funds were sent to the state budget of Ukraine through the World Bank Trust Fund within the framework of the PEACE project.

The receipts of the single social contribution to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds in January-May 2023 amounted to UAH 181.7 billion, of which UAH 38.5 billion came in May.

According to the results of the first five months of the current year, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 1,060.9 billion in taxes, fees, and other payments.

During this period, cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 1,407.9 billion, including the general fund - UAH 1,142.9 billion, or 95% of the breakdown of the reporting period.

In five months, the state budget was implemented with a deficit of UAH 341.2 billion, including the general fund - of UAH 401.9 billion, against the planned deficit of UAH 713.9 billion in the plan of the general fund for the first five months of 2023.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June 2022, the state budget was executed with a deficit of UAH 405.2 billion, in June - with a deficit of UAH 141.2 billion.