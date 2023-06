Occupiers carry out 28 shelling attacks on the Kherson Region last day, 2 people wounded

On June 4, the Russian occupiers carried out 28 shelling attacks on the Kherson Region, targeting residential areas, the territory and buildings of the factory, as well as the utility company in the Beryslav District. Two people were injured.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

So, over the past day, the enemy launched 28 attacks, firing 176 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, UAVs, and aircraft.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region; the territory and buildings of the plant, and the communal enterprise of the Beryslav District. Due to the Russian aggression, two people were injured," the message says.

It is indicated that 50 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territory of the Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 14 missile and 40 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, and carried out 51 attacks using MLRSes.

In particular, on Sunday night, air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed four out of six enemy Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and six of eight Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.