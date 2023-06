On May 27, an exhibition-sale of paintings and sculptures by Ukrainian artists was launched in the village of Vrhnika (Slovenia). The event was initiated by the acknowledged Ukrainian artist Eduard Bielski, and supported by the Embassy of Ukraine to the Republic of Slovenia.

Half of the funds raised from the paintings sold will be allocated to the charitable foundation, which is to distribute them for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the war.

In addition to Eduard Bielski’s works, the exhibition features paintings, sculptures, and woolen goods made by his wife Kateryna. Also available are the works by other prominent artists, such as Igor Nesmiianov, Natali Kosenko and others.

The real gem of the exhibition is a bronze sculpture by Mark Renard, a Ukrainian artist, called “The BIG”, which is an expression of bilateralism: you can see the head of an elephant from one angle, a dinosaur - from another. The author incorporated certain symbolism into his work.

"Elephant is the largest animal known to walk the earth. And brontosaurus is the largest animal to ever exist on our planet. This sculpture gives us an opportunity to ruminate on the question: what can we do to prevent elephants from repeating the fate of dinosaurs? And on a more global scale, it touches on the pressing issues of environmental conservation and wildlife in particular," says Mike Renard.

The exhibition in Vrhnika is to run for three weeks. Visitors can either visit the exhibition in person and choose artwork to their liking, or do so through the online catalog. This is not only an opportunity to purchase one of the highest quality works of contemporary art, but also to support Ukrainians in their fight against the enemy.