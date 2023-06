Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 560 Russian soldiers. After that, the total losses of the enemy increased to 209,470.

This follows from a statement by the command of the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The AFU did a good job, turning into scrap ten enemy tanks (a total of 3,829 during the period of the large-scale war), 12 armored fighting vehicles (7,502), 32 artillery systems (3,533), seven anti-aircraft guns (582), seven anti-aircraft vehicles (342), 28 UAV of operational-tactical level (3,165). In addition, the occupiers also lost 15 cruise missiles (1,132), 22 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (6,289), as well as ten units of special equipment (475).