A total of 280 people were killed, and more than 900 were injured as a result of the train disaster that occurred in the Indian city of Balasore in the state of Odisha.

This was reported by India Today.

The tragedy occurred as a result of the accident of three trains at once. It is currently known that two passenger trains – Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train have been involved in the derailment accident. Meanwhile, rescuers speculate that many passengers are still in the overturned cars of the Yesvantpur Express.

According to local officials, this train accident has become one of the deadliest in India in recent times. It happened near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 p.m. on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a high-level meeting to review the situation following the tragic train accident in Odisha; government sources told India Today.

The Army was deployed to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa State Emergency Response Force (ODRAF), several fire brigades, and ambulances in the rescue operation. About 200 ambulances and 45 mobile medical and sanitary teams are involved in rescue operations. In addition, about 50 doctors were additionally mobilized.