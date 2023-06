After a significant, almost two-fold increase in electricity tariffs that took place on June 1, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine proposed not to increase these tariffs for the population at least until the end of the year.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy posted on its website.

"We will see how the heating season will go, but we have a feeling that this decision (increasing tariffs in June - ed.) will be enough to ensure the passing of the autumn-winter period and not to move prices in the future," said the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

He also emphasized that, despite the rumors, there are no grounds for fan disconnections of consumers from the electricity supply.

The Ministry of Energy says that the increase in electricity tariffs for the population was a forced step. He was forced to decide by the fact that during the war with Russia, about 50% of the country's energy infrastructure, including generating facilities and networks, was damaged, destroyed, or occupied.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, from June 1, a kilowatt-hour of electricity for the population will cost 2.64 hryvnias. This is 57-83% higher than the previous tariff.