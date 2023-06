On May 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 14 attacks by Russian occupation forces in the area of the city of Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy also unsuccessfully tried to attack Ukrainian positions near Bakhmut.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook on the morning of June 3.

It is noted that a total of 29 combat clashes between the defenders of Ukraine and the enemy took place in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions over the past day.

Last day, the enemy carried out 67 airstrikes and 17 missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and also fired 91 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. Occupiers continue to focus their primary efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the AFU has conducted 15 airstrikes on personnel concentration areas and two airstrikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, during the past day, our defenders destroyed 15 cruise missiles and 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136 type.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit the control post, two ammunition depots, two radio-electronic warfare stations, a radar station, and the enemy's MLRSes.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, to replenish manpower losses, the enemy continues to agitate its own population for military service in various ways. In particular, in the city of Zorynsk, Altai Krai, representatives of the criminal enforcement service are conducting outreach work among persons on parole. They are campaigning for them to sign a contract for 3-5 months of military service.