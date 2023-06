Explosions Thunder In Port Of Berdiansk. Occupiers Say There Is No Destruction Or Loss

Three explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region. Collaborators said that the target of the shelling was allegedly the city, but the strike fell on the territory of the port.

This is evidenced by the reports of collaborator Volodymyr Rohov and local Telegram channels.

Volodymyr Rohov, a member of the "main council" of the occupation administration, said that the cause of the explosion was allegedly shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Rohov first wrote about the work of the air defense equipment of the invaders, but then said that the strikes fell on the territory of the port.

He added that there was allegedly no destruction as a result of the shelling and no one was injured.

Local Telegram channels report that at least six explosions were heard in the city.

They also posted an eyewitness video of the hit on the territory of the port.

Several photos and videos from Berdiansk were also published by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian mayor of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk at the headquarters of one of the units of the Russian army.

We also reported that in February 2023, a fire occurred in Berdiansk at a recreation center, which the Russian military stole from the locals to create a hospital.