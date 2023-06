Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments Amounts To USD 285 Million In April

In April, the surplus of the current account of the balance of payments amounted to USD 285 million (in April 2022 - USD 1.2 billion).

This follows from a statement by the data of the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The surplus narrowed due to a faster recovery in goods imports than exports and still significant spending by Ukrainian citizens abroad.

At the same time, thanks to receiving a grant from international partners, the surplus of secondary income increased.

In four months of 2023, the current account deficit was USD 0.6 billion (in January-April 2022, the surplus was USD 3.2 billion).

Excluding reinvested income and grants from international partners, the deficit amounted to USD 5.1 billion (for the four months of 2022, the surplus was USD 2.7 billion).

Export of goods increased by 20.2%, their import increased 1.7 times.

Compared to the previous month, the export of goods decreased by 22.5%, and their import decreased by 15.2%.

The volume of export of goods amounted to USD 2.9 billion.

The export of food products increased 1.9 times (compared to March 2023 decreased by 29.6%), including grain exports three times (compared to March decreased by 34.4%), as well as ferrous and non-ferrous metals by 10.0% (compared to March decreased by 0.5%).

In April 2023, in nominal terms, exports to the countries of Asia increased the most (by USD 657 million or 4.3 times, and their share in the export of goods increased from 8.5% in April 2022 to 30.1% in April 2023) and Africa (by USD 115 million or 4.1 times, and their share increased from 1.6% to 5.4%).

At the same time, exports to the EU countries decreased (by USD 291 million or 15.7%, their share decreased from 78.3% to 55.0%) and the CIS (by USD 42 million or 26.4%, and their share decreased from 6.7% to 4.1%).

The volume of goods imports amounted to USD 4.6 billion.

Energy imports increased by 25.3% (by March it decreased by 31.0%), non-energy imports increased 1.8 times (by March it decreased by 11.2%).

In April 2023, in nominal terms, imports from EU countries increased the most (by USD 1.2 billion or 2.0 times, and their share increased from 42.6% to 50.7%) and Asia (by USD 855 million or 2.5 times, and their share - from 20.4% to 30.7%).

Imports from American countries also increased - by USD 124 million (or 2.0 times), and their share increased from 4.6% to 5.5%.

At the same time, imports from the CIS countries decreased by USD 193 million (or 59.9%), their share in the import of goods decreased from 11.5% to 2.8%.

The surplus of the consolidated balance of payments amounted to USD 1.4 billion (in April 2022, the deficit was USD 783 million).

The receipt of 2,011.83 million SDRs from the IMF within the framework of the extended financing program for Ukraine, EFF (USD 2,706.5 million in equivalent) led to an increase in the volume of international reserves to USD 36.0 billion, which provides financing for imports in the future period for 4.7 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the balance of payments of current account surplus in 2022 was USD 8.6 billion (5.8% of GDP) compared to a deficit of USD 3.9 billion (1.9% of GDP) in 2021.

In general, for 2022, the consolidated balance of payments was formed with a deficit of USD 2.9 billion (in 2021, the surplus was USD 487 million).