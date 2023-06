Sale Of New Passenger Cars Up 2 Times To 5,100 Units In May

In May 2023, sales of new passenger cars rose two times year over year to over 5,100 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to April, the sale of new cars almost did not change.

Among the new passenger cars in May, Toyota cars were in greatest demand - 861 registered cars.

Renault cars were in the second place (501 registered cars), Volkswagen cars - in the third place (446 cars), Hyundai cars in the fourth (347 cars), and BMW - in the fifth (344 cars).

Renault Duster was the best-selling car in May (472 cars sold).

Since the beginning of the year, 21,500 new passenger cars have been registered in Ukraine, which is 44% more than in the same period of 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sale of new passenger cars decreased by 63% year over year to 37,900 units.