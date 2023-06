Romania has signed a declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis we signed the Declaration on Romania's support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. This is an important step ahead of the July NATO summit in Vilnius," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that during the meeting they discussed further steps in helping Ukraine from Romania in order to counter Russian aggression and bilateral cooperation. Special attention was paid to the implementation of the Ukrainian formula of peace as a basis for ensuring sustainable just peace on the continent and restoring world order.

According to the text of the joint declaration of Zelenskyy and Iohannis on the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, which is posted on the website of the President of Ukraine, the parties note that Romania supports Ukraine in becoming a member of NATO as soon as conditions allow.

Romania also promises to further promote strong and effective political and practical support for Ukraine from the Alliance, aimed at ensuring Ukraine's ability to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Parties express their readiness to hold bilateral consultations on international security guarantees of Ukraine for the period before NATO membership on the basis of the Kyiv Security Treaty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy accepted the invitation of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius (Lithuania) in July.

Ukraine expects to receive at the NATO Summit in the summer in Vilnius a clear invitation to membership in the Alliance, as well as security guarantees on the way to membership in NATO.

Ukraine has already signed declarations of support for accession with 19 NATO members out of 31.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said that at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July they will discuss the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance after the war with the aggressor country Russia ends.