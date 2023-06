Ukraine has right to defend itself – Stoltenberg on explosions in RF

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reminded that it was Russia that started the war against Ukraine, so Ukraine has every right to defend itself.

He said this in a conversation with the media before the meeting of the ministers of the Alliance countries in Oslo, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

Stoltenberg was asked how NATO could comment on the latest series of attacks on Russian territory, including drone attacks near Moscow that have been linked to Ukraine.

"Our position is the same as it was at the beginning of the war: Ukraine has the right to defend itself. The aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is a gross violation of international law, and the right to self-defense is enshrined in the UN Charter... President Putin started this war, and he can end this war. And this is the path to peace and stability and prevention of a new escalation of war," he said.

Stoltenberg added that the allies are determined to support Ukraine as long as necessary, which does not make NATO a party to the conflict.

"NATO has two tasks in this situation: to support Ukraine, which we are doing, and to prevent Russia's aggressive war from going beyond the borders of Ukraine," the Secretary-General added.

As earlier reported, Russian volunteers have announced a new operation in the Belgorod Oblast, and the mass media are writing about the battle on the border.