On Wednesday, the cash sell rate for US dollars in Kyiv-based bank exchange offices made 37.5904 UAH/USD, and the buy rate made 37.0646 UAH/USD.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from BIN.ua.

The average Euro buy rate made 39.8304 UAH/EUR, and the sell rate made 40.6511 UAH/EUR.

Cash exchange rate:

USD EUR Buy Sale Buy Sale Average 37.0646 37.5904 39.8304 40.6511 Highest 37.3700 37.9000 40.3500 41.2000 Lowest 36.5000 37.3800 39.3000 40.1500

On July 21, the NBU adjusted the official hryvnia exchange rate by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

From August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The NBU allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

Thus, from September 6, the amount of cash currency that the bank can offer to the population will include the entire amount of non-cash currency purchased by it from April 13, 2022, instead of half of it.